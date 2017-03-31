Habitat needs effort in order to break more ground

Clearly, he'd rather be talking about a bright future for Stevens County Habitat for Humanity than the possibility the local chapter could fold.

"The people involved are obviously passionate and care about Habitat's mission and the work we do," said Kurpiers, the president of the local chapter.

But, the membership isn't growing and it's become too much for the few faithful who serve on the board and handle the administrative duties of the chapter, Kurpiers said.

The chapter will send letters to Stevens County residents urging them to join the board and the organization to help. Board members, the six to eight regulars, said volunteers are willing to help build houses but the work to build a house starts long before there are nails to pound.

"The rest of us are ready to fold," board member Pam Mithun said. "We can't do it all. Which means, no more houses will be built."

Chapter members must find appropriate sites for building, they screen applicants, they raise money and organize volunteers to help with construction.

The chapter tried reaching out to churches. "We tried engaging churches...," board member Andrea Dosdall said. "We tried this past year to grow (with church engagement) but it just hasn't taken off. That partnership makes a lot of sense."

Although faced with the possibility of folding the chapter, board members wanted to make another push now to grow membership. The letter is part of that effort.

"I was the last new member and that was a year and a half ago," George Nelson said.

Nelson's son lives in a Habitat house in Hancock. Habitat homes are built with mostly volunteer labor and other contributions from the future homeowner. The organization provides an affordable housing option.

"(Habitat) is extremely important," Nelson said. "It gives the person who owns the house a real life. They are a homeowner. They are living in a community. They don't have to worry about whether their kids are sleeping in a room with the wind blowing (through it)."

Nelson's son is a single parent. "He rented lots of crummy places," Nelson said. His son and grandchildren now have a good place to live with a yard.

"It's made a huge difference," Nelson said.

Kurpiers shakes his head in agreement. He and other longer term chapter members have witnessed such stories before.

"Just seeing the joy in the family's faces when they see the finished house," Mithun said is the biggest blessing of being involved in Habitat. "To watch the kids running through the house, looking at rooms, it's just pure happiness."

Dosdall hasn't participated in a local build but was involved in Habitat in another community "It's just an awesome opportunity for someone to build their own home. Knowing that they are building something themselves with a little help," Dosdall said. "That's the reason why I like Habitat."

"People are excited to help with the construction but it takes work to get there," Dosdall said.

Board members are hopeful the community will respond so that another Habitat home can be built in Stevens County.