Donnelly News: Fish fry, raffle in the news

From St. John's Kongsvinger: Lenten services conclude at 7 p.m. April 5 at St. John's with coffee fellowship afterwards. On April 9, there will be joint services at Kongsvinger at 11 a.m. with Sunday school kids singing.

The Donnelly Rod and Gun Club's annual meeting is on April 4 starting at 6 p.m. The club is raffling off a fish house.

There will be open house bridal shower for Jessica Bergstrom bride to be Joe Oelke on April 15 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. 15 at Kongsvinger.

The Kurt Kruize memorial scholarship fundraiser supper will be held today (Saturday) from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Hancock Community Center. A free will offering. Kruize's grandfather Vern is from Donnelly.

The Donnelly Fire Department fish fry starts at 4 p.m. April 7 at the town hall.

Herman Red Hatters meet April 3 at 9 a.m. in AJ's in Herman.

The Donnelly City Council meets today (Saturday) at 4 p.m. at the city hall in Donnelly.

The Rendsville 4-H club will meet April 3 at 7 p.m at St. John's.

The Viking Library bookmobile will be on Main Street on April 10 from 3:45 to 4 p.m.

The Donnelly Fire Department meets on April 10 at 7 p.m. at the fire hall.

The Donnelly Community Club meets on April 10 at 7 p.m. at the town hall.

Megan Mecklenburg and Patrick Uphoff were married at Morris Evangelical Free Church in Morris on March 22.