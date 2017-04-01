She's a circus act

After 12 years, Sara Hoffman will participate in what she said is her final spring performance with the Circus Juventas in St. Paul. For about nine years Hoffman has traveled at least 165 miles one way for regular practices on Fridays or Fridays and Saturdays.

She wouldn't trade the hand rashes, the bruises or the hours in the road but now, as a freshman at Morris Area High School she's very busy. "I realized this year. I'm in a lot of activities that conflict and it's three hours away," Hoffman said. She plans to leave the trapeze and hammocks behind and continue with swimming, diving, speech, band and other activities at MAHS.

"It's an amazing place. The shows are awesome. She's learned a lot," Hoffman's dad Marshall said.

"The confidence she's learned as a student...she will take those skills, athleticism, discipline, practice...with her," Hoffman's mom Julia said.

Her parents watched her confidence grow as she tackled and handled new circus skills. Yet, she's always been attracted by movement and being above ground.

"I like flying. I love things off in the air," Hoffman said. And, she'd like to go faster when she's in the air.

She may not be performing those death defying acts announced by ringmasters but what she does takes skill.

Hoffman will perform on a three-person trapeze with two other athletes. Their movements are precise but involve every inch of the bar and rope. Most times, that trapeze is hanging six-to-eight-feet off the ground.

She's also performed in a mini-hammock which is a lot like a hammock that hangs in a backyard. But Hoffman twists and turns and stretches in and out of this hammock like nothing in a backyard, expect for maybe a swingset.

The movements include swinging.

"I like swinging. It's like swinging in a swing set," Hoffman said.

"With a mini-hammock, my only concern is hitting other people," Hoffman said.

When she's not turning and twisting in mid-air, Hoffman will turn and twist her body on the ground.

Her feet will touch her head. Her leg will extend in what appears to be an unnatural position. These are the skills of a contortionist. They are skills Hoffman learned almost immediately in class.

The physical challenges can rub her hands and irritate her skin but the irritation is minimal, Hoffman said.

"I'm fascinated by how the trainers teach every skill," Julia Hoffman said. "They break it into hundreds of steps and build and build."

The meticulous attention to detail assures her parents the performances are safe, Julia Hoffman said.

Julia Hoffman's interest in the circus prompted her to encourage her children to join Circus Juventas. The family was living in the Twin Cities when their three oldest children joined.

"Growing up in Moscow we had one of the best circuses in the world in Moscow," Julia Hoffman said. She attended the Moscow circus while growing up.

"I was in awe of the people and their skills," Julia Hoffman said. "My thoughts were 'they aren't human. The body cannot do that, yet people are doing this.'"

To know her own daughter has been dedicated to the same skills for 12 years makes Julia Hoffman smile.

Hoffman will be wearing her costume and make-up for performances on April 27, 29 and 30. Tickets for the 1 p.m. April 30 performance are sold out. Tickets for the 7 p.m. performances on April 27 and 29 are $17.50 for adults, $14.50 for children 10 and under and for seniors 65 and older. Tickets are available at www.ticketworks.com, by phone at 612-343-3390 or through the Circus Juventas box office.

