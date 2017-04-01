GrandStay's Ross earns hospitality award

Ross was presented the Hospitality Excellence Award for 2016. This sought after award is given to the general manager who demonstrates excellence in all areas of hospitality within their respective hotel.

Nathan Sieve, President of Blue Sky Hospitality, who presented the award to Ross said in a news release: "Brandi Ross and her team at the GrandStay have set a high standard for hospitality at the GrandStay in Morris. Brandi embodies the true spirit of hospitality, and she and her team welcomes every guest with a warm smile while treating them like family. We are proud to present her with this award for 2017."