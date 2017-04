Waterfowl areas provide habitat for a variety of waterfowl. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has opened the auto tour for the Edwards Waterfowl area near Morris. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service photo.

The popular auto trail around the Edwards Waterfowl Production Area east of Morris is open for the season as of Tuesday, April 4. The auto trail begins three miles east of Morris on County Road 10. It is a graveled road that provides a nice opportunity for wildlife viewing. The trail is open daily from sunrise to sunset from spring until the opening of the pheasant hunting season.