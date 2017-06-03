Donnelly News

St. John's Kongsvinger news: The summer schedule will continue until early September, Sunday services are at 10 a.m..; Wednesday are at 7 p.m. Upcoming services are on June 4 at Kongsvinger, June 11 at St. John's, June 14 at Kongsvinger. A complete schedule can be found in the June newsletter, copies are available at both churches, at the post office or from the parish office.

The bookmobile will be on Main Street in Donnelly from 3:45 to 4 p.m. June 5.

The Herman Red Hats meet at AJ's in Herman at 9 a.m. June 5. Please bring photo of your dad

Raising up Stevens County Kinship's "Growing Kids and Kinship Garden Gala and patio dedication" will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. June 8 at Pomme de Terre Park.

The city council meets today (Saturday) at 4 p.m. in the city hall

There will be an open house bridal shower in honor of Stacy Fussy, bride-to-be of Justin Koehntop, from 10 a.m. to noon today (Saturday) at the Morris Eagles backroom. Everyone is welcome. His parents are Dan and Jeanne Koehntop of Donnelly, Tom and Kelly Classen of Chokio; his grandmother is Lois Koehntop of Donnelly

High School graduates: Higher education graduates will be included next week.

Unless otherwise indicated all graduates are from Morris Area High School. The graduates are listed with the names of parents.

Mason Dunn (Lowell and Sandra), Makayla Mau (Maynard and Lori), Levin Strand, (Jason and Jodi)

Dakota Luepke, (Alan and Mary Uphoff), Morgan Biesterfeld, (Walt and Kathi), Wyatt Vavra, (Vilem and Laurie), TaJara Kill (Jeremiah Kill), Brooke Gillespie, (Curt and Judy) (Chokio-Alberta) and Savannah Aanerud, (Andy and Heather) (Century Farm Academy)

Just a reminder if you are going to the lake or on vacation this summer and do not have access to a physical copy of the paper you can read it on their website www.morrissuntribune.com or my blog at donnellyminn.blogspot.com