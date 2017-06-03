Superior helps students compute

"It was really big. Not very many people had a computer in their house," Koehl said.

Koehl was allowed to play games such as Donkey Kong and Pac Man on the IBM computer. Although she was interested in the games, she became just as interested in who made the games.

"'Who wrote this thing and how does it know what to do?'" Koehl said she'd ask herself.

Years later, Koehl learned more about how those games and other computer programs were developed and written. Recently, Koehl and members of her team at Superior Industries/Westmor talked about their work in computer coding with students in Hannah Grimley's fifth grade at Morris Area Elementary School.

Koehl is the team leader for Bobby Culbertson, Gabe Grimley and David Swedburg. Who can do computer programming, the team members asked the students.

"Anyone," was the response from the class.

Correct, said the team members.

"Some of the best programmers I know are girls," Koehl said. Koehl and another girl were the only females in the high school computer class. Koehl was only one of three women in a computer programming class when she was in college.

Koehl started her career as a programmer but learned she liked interacting with people more. She changed her focus to working with people to learn more about how they needed computers to work for and with them.

Koehl takes that information and provides it to programmers so programs can match the needs of those who work with the computers.

Students got to view some simple computer programs and then got to try some programming under the guidance of the Superior/Westmor team.