Sun Tribune Looking Back

Thirty young people, the largest class in the history of the First Lutheran church, were confirmed May 18, by Rev. Lowell O. Larson before an overflow crowd of parishioners and friends. Members of the class were: Joan Lampert, Jean Schinzel, Lois Syverson, Delores Jensen, Marilue Jenney, Alice Steen, Sharon Hawkinson, Sylvia Johnson, Beverly Jacobson, James Wevley, Duane Kolden, Gerald Smedstad, Richard Telkamp, Lyle Syverson, Joyce Fogle, Helen Eckholm, Gordon Steen, Glenice Anderson, Kay Sullivan, Shirley Torgerson, Sharon Randgaard, Joan Richards, Virginia Stevenson, LeRoy Olson, James Gay, Perry Juergensen, Gary Eidsvold, LeRoy Wevley, Ione Wevley and Judith Huebner.

Morris will be host this weekend to the 32nd annual convention of the 7th district American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary and thousands of visitors are expected to throng the city for the event, particularly on Sunday, the "big" day of the convention insofar as the general public is concerned. The day starts out with a shortstop golf tournament at the Pomme de Terre club followed by the huge parade Sunday afternoon. The Morris Eagles-Detroit Lakes baseball game will follow the parade, and in the evening, the traditional memorial service and later a dance. The St. Paul Post 8 Drum and Bugle Corps, the nationally-famed "Schmidt's Indians", in their colorful regalia will be one of the big attractions of the parade.

Jim Unger of the Unger Furniture Co., Morris, has been elected a member of the American Marketing Congress. He is one of 435 merchants chosen by fellow-dealers in an election conducted by the American Furniture Mart, world home furnishings center, in Chicago. Selection from 30,000 dealers in home furnishings is regarded as a signal honor.

The Tigers of Morris high school ended their baseball season at Chokio, the locals bowing to Chokio, 8-2. The defeat left the Tigers with a 2-4 record for the season. Chokio collected only 4 hits off Peterson and Woolridge but half a dozen errors proved the Tigers' downfall.

45 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun of May 30, 1972

EAGLE Scout photo

Brian Henjum, Craig Birch, Craig Johnson and Joe LaFave received the coveted Eagle Scout award at the Court of Honor. The new Eagle Scouts were presented by former scoutmaster, S. A. Munson, who was their leader through much of the Scouting career which led to the Eagle award. Jim Eidsvold presently is scoutmaster for Troop 467. Jeff Driggins, Jim Olson and Dave Lindell are assistant scoutmasters.

Leif H. Lie, Stevens county agricultural agent since 1946, resigned that position, effective July 1. The resignation followed a lengthy discussion with the Extension committee on the Extension program generally in the county but specifically on the matter of hiring a home agent to replace Mrs. Janet Stock, who resigned last January. Lie explained he sought a commitment from the committee that the home agent's salary be comparable with the salaries of home agents in other area counties but found failure of the Extension committee to commit itself in these respects was followed by Lie's resignation.

Paul Varnum, son of Mr and Mrs Ken Varnum, was pleasantly surprised when a letter arrived from the Starbuck first grade class congratulating him on being one of the winners in the creative writing contest held earlier in the year. The "News Pilot," a weekly first grade edition of Scholastic Magazine, sponsored the nationwide contest. Eight others in the class poems and stories. Mrs Ruth Domingo's class was awarded the New Pilot Creative Talent Award.

15 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun Tribune of May 23, 2002

GIRL in Dunk Tank

Brittany Kill was one of many pitching in to make the benefit for the Greg Ritter family successful. The dunk tank was Brittany's way of helping fundraise at the C-A High School in Alberta. The afternoon featured a big kiddie carnival and later in the day, a dance was held with DJ services donated by Jon Pew. Greg is a seventh grader at C-A and the son of Tony and Jeri Ritter of Chokio. He has been diagnosed with leukemia.

The Morris Eagles opened the 2002 campaign with a 6-0 win over the Hancock Orphans here. The game marked the beginning of the wood bat era in amateur baseball. The state board voted over the winter to make the use of wood bats mandatory for all amateur games. Eagles spokesman Matt Carrington observed that "with the loss of some of our main power hitters (the three Schlieman brothers), this type of ball could play right into the Eagles' hands."

The Morris Area School Board indicated they were moving towards voting a final elementary decision up or down in June, and scheduled one more work session to answer any more questions before moving ahead with the vote for a new building project.

Noted artist Delmar Holdgrafer passed away recently, but his memory is being kept alive by the Donnelly exhibit at the Stevens County Museum. Holdgrafer's art and wit graced the pages of this newspaper on countless occasions. He also wrote the Donnelly news for an extended time.

Over $8 million worth of bonding projects that would benefit Morris and the U of M appear poised to fall to Ventura's "the Samurai Governor's" veto sword. The Legislature approved a bonding plan to borrow $880 million to fund projects around the state. Included in that bill was $7.6 million for renovation of the UMM social science building and $70,000 for a swine research facility at the WCROC.