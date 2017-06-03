Weather Forecast

    Sun Tribune Community Calendar

    By Morris Sun Tribune Staff Today at 3:20 p.m.

    Tuesday, June 13

    INNOVATE TEACHING WITH TECHNOLOGY is set for the University of Minnesota, Morris

    This two-day conference will bring together K-12 and college educators as well as technology leaders to discuss important issues and innovations related to technology in the classroom.

    SURPLUS FOOD DISTRIBUTION. If you eat, you are eligible, located at the Morris Area High School from 5:30 p.m. until the food is gone. Bring boxes, totes or laundry baskets to carry your food. Contact WCMCA at 1-800-492-4805 for details to receive, donate or volunteer.

    Wednesday, June 14

    INNOVATE TEACHING WITH TECHNOLOGY is set for the University of Minnesota, Morris

