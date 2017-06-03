Steam engine makes stop in Morris (with video)

The locomotive 261 pulled nostalgic railroad passenger cars on its way to an excursion event for the Red River Valley Railroad anniversary.

The engine 261 is owned by the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RHMA) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote public understanding of the history of railroading in the Midwest, its website said. RHMA accomplishes this goal by preserving, restoring, operating and interpreting historic locomotives and rail cars. RHMA got its start in 1991 as the "Friends of the 261 Inc.," a volunteer group that supported the operation of Milwaukee Road 261, a steam locomotive based in Minneapolis.

A volunteer for engine 261 and RHMA said the locomotive weighs about 480,000 pounds and the entire train itself and is about 100 feet long. The train can travel as fast as 75 to 80 mph but typical speed is 60 mph.

The locomotive was built in 1944. The volunteer said the passenger cars on the train were owned by RHMA or other historical groups.

The train is expected to pass through Morris Sunday on its way back to Minneapolis.