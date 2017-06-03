Family supports Trails4Transplant mission

Sharon Van Horn's son Curtis was an organ donor when he died in 2006. Her son Craig is an organ transplant recipient.

"It's so important," Van Horn said of events such as Trails4Transplants. "In fact I met one of the trucks as I was coming into town and I had to cry on the way out there (to noon meal stop)."

Van Horn was busy helping to make a noon meal for the riders on May 28. She, family members and friends were to serve the riders and support volunteers breakfast on May 29 before the group left the Stevens County Fairgrounds in Morris for Benson. The family is also associated with the Stampede 4-H club. Club members were serving an evening meal on May 28.

Her daughter LeAnn Honzay will ride with Trails4Transplant on eight of the 14 day trip from North Dakota to Bird Island.

Van Horn's grandson Andrew Hennessy would ride a portion of the trip and her daughter Lisa Hennessy would help serve meals.

Honzay will carry Curtis's picture with her while she rides.

The ride has sparked memories for the family.

"You don't realize in giving how much you receive," Hennessy said of Curtis's donation to others.

"When we got the call that Craig had a donor, we knew exactly what that family was going through," Honzay said.

"It was the saddest and happiest day of our lives," Hennessy said. They knew a loved one from another family had died and that would give life to their brother, she said.

But the Van Horn family also knew the pain of losing a loved one who would also donate his organs so that others could live.

The two sisters and mom have registered to be organ donors. The family members are among the dozens who volunteered to serve meals or help with the trail ride, ride organizers said.

Riders left Morris the morning of May 29 and traveled along Minnesota Highway 9 to Benson.