    Prairie Ecology Bus educates MAES

    By Brooke Kern Today at 11:30 a.m.
    Milla Spike looks up at the tip of the Coyote fur during the Wild and Wacky Wetlands presentation Tuesday, Feb. 21. Also pictured is Bryn Lonergan (left) and Jessie Owens (right) and Praire Ecology presenter Alisha Flemming (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)1 / 3
    Kirby Sayles' third graders go thru and feel the different furs of animals during a breakout session Tuesday, Feb. 21 in the high school auditorium. Visible students include Addison Cihak, Hayley McNeill, and Alexis Ruddell. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)2 / 3
    Alisha Flemming points out the teeth of this animal skull to Kirby Sayles' third grade class on Tuesday afternoon in Morris. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)3 / 3

    The Prairie Ecology Bus Center paid a to visit Morris Area Elementary School students for two programs this week: Wild, Wacky, Wonderful Wetlands for third grade students, and the Wonders of Wolves for fourth grade students.

    The wetlands program was held Tuesday, Feb. 21 for third grade students. Participating students learned about the habitat that provides living things with what they need to survive. Breakout sessions included a hands-on activity where students could interact with furs, skulls, and footprints. The Wonders of Wolves program happened on Wednesday, Feb. 22 and was for fourth grade students.

    This program was sponsored by the Stevens Soil and Water Conservation District and coordinated by Judy Johnston.

