Prairie Ecology Bus educates MAES

The wetlands program was held Tuesday, Feb. 21 for third grade students. Participating students learned about the habitat that provides living things with what they need to survive. Breakout sessions included a hands-on activity where students could interact with furs, skulls, and footprints. The Wonders of Wolves program happened on Wednesday, Feb. 22 and was for fourth grade students.

This program was sponsored by the Stevens Soil and Water Conservation District and coordinated by Judy Johnston.