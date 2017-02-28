Prairie Ecology Bus educates MAES
The Prairie Ecology Bus Center paid a to visit Morris Area Elementary School students for two programs this week: Wild, Wacky, Wonderful Wetlands for third grade students, and the Wonders of Wolves for fourth grade students.
The wetlands program was held Tuesday, Feb. 21 for third grade students. Participating students learned about the habitat that provides living things with what they need to survive. Breakout sessions included a hands-on activity where students could interact with furs, skulls, and footprints. The Wonders of Wolves program happened on Wednesday, Feb. 22 and was for fourth grade students.
This program was sponsored by the Stevens Soil and Water Conservation District and coordinated by Judy Johnston.