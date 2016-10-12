Talking it over: Moving week is here

The week that my husband and I have been anticipating for quite some time is finally here. This is the week we sell our home, purchase another home and move into that home. It will be a week full of closings, packing and mixed emotions.

I am very excited to move and start out at a new home but also very sad to leave our place on Lake Emily. The beauty I see out my window each morning is going to be hard to leave as will the peace and quiet of country life. However, living in town also has it’s advantages which I know I will quickly realize.

My address has been Hancock my entire life and it will now change to Morris. That will be an adjustment that even now, I am finding difficult. Not because of the town but because I am so used to writing Hancock and the Hancock zip code that I have to stop and think every time I now write my address. Fortunately we were able to keep the last four digits of our phone number only changing the first three so I shouldn’t have too much trouble with that part.

I have been through one previous move for myself and several with parents and other family members. You find out quickly that your home is first just a building where family and friends gather. To make it feel like home, you need to make new memories and create an atmosphere that reflects your life and lifestyle. It may take some time, but our new home will soon feel just like home to us.

One thing I am looking forward to is not having to look for things in boxes. As soon as I pack up possessions from a cupboard, desk or closet, someone will need something from there. On Saturday, I packed up some of the non-essentials from our bathrooms and sure enough, Sunday night my husband asked me for the Vicks. I had no idea where to start looking so he will have to go without.

Even though we have been anticipating this week for a long time, we know that it is going to be busy and stressful. It will also be a great time for sharing, laughter and even a few tears. That is all part of the moving process and a healthy way to move forward in life.