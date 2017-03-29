Weather Forecast

    American Life in Poetry

    By Ted Kooser (2004-2006 Poet Laureate) Today at 7:25 a.m.

    There are those like me who can't even tell when an avocado is ripe, and those who know exactly how to perfectly prepare a ripe one.

    Here's a poem of avocado expertise by Diane Lockward from "The Uneaten Carrots of Atonement," published by Wind Publications. The poet lives in New Jersey.

    For the Love of Avocados

    I sent him from home hardly more than a child.

    Years later, he came back loving avocados.

    In the distant kitchen where he'd flipped burgers

    and tossed salads, he'd mastered how to prepare

    the pear-shaped fruit. He took a knife and plied

    his way into the thick skin with a bravado

    and gentleness I'd never seen in him. He nudged

    the halves apart, grabbed a teaspoon and carefully

    eased out the heart, holding it as if it were fragile.

    He took one half, then the other of the armadillo-

    hided fruit and slid his spoon where flesh edged

    against skin, working it under and around, sparing

    the edible pulp. An artist working at an easel,

    he filled the center holes with chopped tomatoes.

    The broken pieces, made whole again, merged

    into two reconstructed hearts, a delicate and rare

    surgery. My boy who'd gone away angry and wild

    had somehow learned how to unclose

    what had once been shut tight, how to urge

    out the stony heart and handle it with care.

    Beneath the rind he'd grown as tender and mild

    as that avocado, its rubies nestled in peridot,

    our forks slipping into the buttery texture

    of unfamiliar joy, two halves of what we shared.

