Talking it over: Giving thanks

Thanksgiving Day arrives at a very significant time of the year. We are just finishing up a harvest season and preparing our homes and bodies for the cold season ahead. It is a time to reflect on the good things that we have received or that have happened to us over the year and even throughout our lives as we prepare for the future.

No matter what the year has brought to you, there is always something to be thankful for. The love of family and friends, the food we eat, our homes, health and jobs, and our freedoms are things we often take for granted but should be viewed each day as a treasured gift. I have enjoyed reading all the lists of things some of the people in our area are thankful for. I am sure many of you could add quite a bit to that list.

There may be things that have happened over the year that we don’t like. We may have lost someone we love, been hurt in some way or even suffering from illness. The year could have been a challenge financially as well as emotionally. But the very fact that we can sit and reflect on the year is enough to be thankful for.

This Thanksgiving my husband and I will adjusting to our new home and thinking about the great memories from the past and hoping to make new ones here. I love thinking about the Thanksgiving gatherings at my home as a child and later as an adult when I would be the host for my family. We even spent some Thanksgiving Days with parents in hospitals and nursing homes. I also remember fun Thanksgiving meals at the parents of both my husband and myself. Our children had the opportunity to spend the holiday with both sides of the family which is a blessing to all involved.

This Thanksgiving I hope you have the chance to do the same. Not just to take time to be thankful for your many blessings but also to give back to others what they have generously given you, time, love, fellowship and yes, even Turkey!