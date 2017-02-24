U.S. farmers produce products that depend on an export market. TPP involved China and Japan, two export markets with potential to expand. The American Farm Bureau said in January 2017 that TPP would add $4.4 billion annually to the U.S. farm economy.

Without TPP, it's hard to figure where that potential $4.4 billion gain will come from now. Yet, agriculture officials and those in state governments and federal governments have said they will continue to work hard on expanding trade to China and other countries.

But, now, American farmers need to keep watch on the North American Free Trade Agreement or NAFTA.

In this region, NAFTA has provided opportunities for residents of Mexico to work in the U.S. agriculture industry under a specific set of visa requirements. These workers are filling positions that can't be filled by U.S. workers.

Similar stories are played throughout agriculture states in the U.S.

Farmers have also benefitted in expanded trade to Canada and Mexico under NAFTA. NAFTA has been a big reason that ag exports to Canada and Mexico have quadrupled from $8.9 billion in 1993 to more than $38 billion, The American Farm Bureau has said.

And before farmers rush to support immigration reforms, they must also keep in mind that any immigration reform must be flexible and consider the impact of immigrant workers in the agriculture industry.

There is no one-size fits all when it comes to trade agreements or immigration reform.

Certainly corporations, including some agriculture companies, have taken advantage of cheaper labor in Mexico through options provided by NAFTA. Agriculture companies have even raised livestock in Mexico and returned it to the U.S. for processing. That isn't good for the U.S. economy.

TPP raised legitimate questions about job losses in manufacturing and other industry.

Immigration raises legitimate concerns about exploitation of workers and the cost of assisting refugees along with a host of opinions and ideas about how to to prevent illegal entry, serve immigrant needs and protect our borders.

Farmers need to be part of the discussion on NAFTA, any future trade policies and any immigration reform. Their existence depends on parts of all three.