Sun Tribune editorial

Why particular shame if it's a Republican? Republicans hold the much of the power in Washington, D.C. Recent actions by the Trump Administration and bodies of the U.S. House and Senate will draw both opposition and support. Republicans need to hear that.

And let's be clear, there more than a few Democrats who skipped town hall meetings in 2010, for example.

It appears that even at the state level, some state senators and representatives are ducking town hall meetings. Again, shame on them.

Kudos to Rep. Jeff Backer and Sen. Torrey Westrom to sponsoring a series of town hall meetings in the region. The two legislators had a packed meeting room recently at the Morris Public Library. The discussion was lively and important. Backer and Westrom are Republicans but whether they are Republicans or Democrats there are in the midst of some hot button issues in the state. One particular hot button issue is buffer strips and the two legislators answered many questions on the topic.

There are plenty of hot button issues at state levels and the national level now. There are plenty of questions about water quality, minimum wage, health care, immigration and plenty of opinions on those topics. Legislators at the state level and national level need to hear those questions and opinions. Sure, sometimes the discussion may get disagreeable but that's part of the job.

But for Republican legislators, particularly at the national level, you are part of an administration that did at times fan the flames of anger with its perceived racist and bigoted comments. You are part of the political party that has made promises for change that your supporters want to see happen. Remember the phrase, If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. You are in the kitchen.