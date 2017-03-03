Sun Tribune Editorial: Does community support UMM?

That's a big question with lots of answers. Here's one: Not nearly as much as it should.

Take the community meet and greets held for each of the three candidates for the chancellor position. The community in general, but particularly the business community and city and local government and community organizations passed on those meet and greet events. That's unfortunate especially when you consider the multi-million dollar impact the university has on the Morris community, Stevens County and the region.

The UMM Chancellor is the head of the university which brings students to Morris who shop and eat in Morris businesses. They volunteer for local organizations. They even work at local businesses. The UMM Chancellor is the head of the university that brings staff to Morris. They took patronize area businesses.

The UMM Chancellor advocates for needed services and improvements at the university. The chancellor advocates for students and staff. As an advocate, the chancellor helps to ensure UMM's place in Morris, Stevens County, the region, Minnesota and the nation.

We may say we want UMM and its staff and students to be more involved in the community. We may talk about how well the university and the community mesh. But when key folks in the community are missing from the process to select a new chancellor, that doesn't speak well of meshing or are desire to take our own place in being involved with UMM.

The community can get more involved this Wednesday, March 8. Chancellor Michelle Behr will be at Common Cup Coffeehouse from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Stop at the coffeehouse and say hi and thank her for joining UMM and Morris. And make sure Behr and any staff with her know that you support UMM.