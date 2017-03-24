Drake has helped revitalize Siloam Springs, Arkansas, by renovating a number of homes and downtown buildings. A Hancock Record reader read about Drake in McCrea's column and asked if the Record could reprint it.

Hancock is in the midst of some downtown development. Several buildings are slated to be demolished to make way for a new 12-unit apartment complex. Volunteers are renovating a portion of the former Lawrence's grocery store for The Clothing Bank. Hancock Mayor Bruce Malo said a possible expansion will happen at the Holleman Fitness Center.

Main Street or Sixth Avenue, is changing. An empty building will have a new use. Some other buildings which have seen better days will be replaced with a new apartment complex.

One school of thought would have had the city and other partners preserve the old buildings slated for demolition and convert those into, more, or different living spaces with service or retail space below. That's a great idea and partners in the apartment complex project have said they tried to incorporate service and retail businesses in a design and business plan, but there was little or no interest.

And sometimes, preserving an older building, even a historical building, in a community starts as a project full of hope and optimism and eventually descends into a money pit that can't be filled with grants and donations for renovation.

Small towns across America have empty buildings in their business districts, empty houses, empty school buildings, churches and manufacturing buildings. Small towns have buildings and homes in need of repair.

It isn't always practical or feasible to preserve or renovate such buildings or homes. The renovation of a historical bank building that has been empty for 20 to 30 years could cost millions of dollars. The revamping of aging housing stock could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. The renovation of an empty store could cost thousands of dollars.

While there are grant and low interest loan programs subsidized by the state and federal government and other partners that cities, organizations and individuals can access, those dollars will often need a required local match or they will need local money because the grant or loan won't be enough.

Preserving, renovating and repairing buildings and houses takes time and money and planning.

The time to save a building, home, church or other structure is before it gets too costly, before it's too late.

We'd encourage city officials, community organizations, individuals and the Hancock Economic Development Authority to do an inventory of the community. Consider what buildings and homes are vulnerable. Are their houses that could benefit from a rehabilitation program? Or consider what happens to a beloved church building should the congregation become too small to sustain it? And can programs and ideas such as Flip This Town be helpful?

Hancock is moving forward with improvements in its downtown. The city of Hancock, Stevens County and Midwest Minnesota Community Development Corporation, the parent company of Community Development Bank, may be demolishing some buildings but they are preserving and contributing to the vitality of the community.

The downtown and community can build on the investment including the potential for preserving pieces of the past.