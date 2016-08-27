Minnesota recently passed a public health milestone. Just over 50 percent of Minnesotans are now protected from the harmful substances in secondhand e-cigarette aerosol in their hometowns. Stevens County is among the 30 cities and 21 counties in our state that have updated their policies to prohibit e-cigarette use wherever smoking is already prohibited.

Many people might not know that e-cigarettes aren't currently included in our statewide clean indoor air law called the Freedom to Breathe Act, which prohibits smoking in all public workplaces, including bars and restaurants.

Although the long-term effects of e-cigarettes are unknown, studies have found their aerosol contains nicotine, heavy metals, formaldehyde and other carcinogens. Allowing these noxious substances to be exhaled in indoor public spaces shared by others is a risk that my community's leaders have decided is too big to take.

It's time to protect all Minnesotans where they live and work. I applaud the counties and cities that have taken action to keep e-cigarette use out of public spaces and I am happy to live in one of them. With 79 percent of Minnesotans supporting this type of restriction on public e-cigarette use, it's time all Minnesotans benefit from this protection.

Amy Reineke

Tobacco-Free Communities Coordinator