Letters: Drivers urged to think safety

As we head into another beautiful autumn on the prairie, please remember to keep an eye out for pedestrians and bicyclists in town. Everyone is busy these days, especially as the school year starts, and it's easy to be distracted and not paying full attention (I am guilty of this myself). But nothing is so urgent that it's worth risking another person's life. It's common sense to keep speeds down and be prepared to stop for pedestrians, particularly at the marked crossings on Atlantic Avenue.

Also, it's the law. The Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety reminds us that: "Motorists must treat every corner and intersection as a crosswalk, whether it's marked or unmarked, and drivers must stop for crossing pedestrians." Pedestrians have to obey traffic control devices, but the rule is that "when no traffic control device is present, motorists must stop for crossing pedestrians within a marked crosswalk or at an intersection with no marked crosswalk."

For more safety tips for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists, visit https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/ots/pedestrians-bicycles/Pages/default.aspx.

A big thank you to the Public Works staff for keeping the crosswalks freshly painted and visible, and to the Morris police officers for their public safety efforts. Let's keep everyone safe this fall.

Jennifer Deane

Morris, Minn.