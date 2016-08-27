Backer supporter needs to get the facts straight

I read the most recent name-calling letter in the Sun Tribune last week with a healthy amount of disgust. Not only did Mr. Peterson use the same juvenile name-calling that Jeff Backer has been using to smear his opponent, he doesn't even have his facts straight. It seems that it's not just Jeff Backer who makes up facts, but his supporters too.

As far as border cities are concerned, Jay McNamar served our border communities well, along with all other parts of the district. Unlike Jeff Backer, Jay McNamar doesn't place-bait and pit one group of Minnesotans against another. Jay thinks we're all in this together, and that's why when Jay was in office he helped get Ortonville added to the border cities program, so that they could benefit from the same competitive tax advantages that Breckenridge, Moorhead, and Grand Forks benefit from.

It may shock Mr. Peterson to know that Wahpeton has always been bigger than Breckenridge. It's always had more businesses than Breckenridge, and it's a victim of falling population now, just like Breckenridge.

Jeff Backer didn't help with any of that. He didn't pass bonding, tax, or transportation bills, all that Breckenridge needed.

Vernae Hasbargen

Breckenridge, Minn.