Letters: Metro Jay No Way

"What's good for Minneapolis is good for rural Minnesota" Jay McNamar stated on a recent radio interview. This seems to apply to many things. The light rail would be good for rural Minnesota because it only costs $128 million per mile once the lawsuits are over. So let's get this straight, $2 billion is a great deal for District 12A because someday we might ride the train in Minneapolis - if our neglected roads will get us down there. Just think what that much money would do for our roads.

I suppose buffer strips on urban lawns are good for us too? But wait, only rural landowners are saddled with this land grab. The $90 million Senate Office building will sure help 12A, but I haven't figured out how yet.

MNsure was a disaster supported by McNamar. He still supports it even though it only benefits the metro while causing costs to skyrocket in 12A.

McNamar doesn't like to be called Metro Jay, but I don't know why. He is a great supporter of the Metro and proudly admits it.

Backer fought against the things that Metro Jay fought for. We don't need a Metro politician hiding behind "rural values."

Gary Hoffman

Graceville, Minn.