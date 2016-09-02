Letters: McNamar a day late and a dollar short

Jay McNamar recently stated he was in favor of bringing broadband internet to District12A. While I am certainly glad to hear that, the phrase "a day late and a dollar short" comes to mind. I say this because our elected representatives, Jeff Backer and Torrey Westrom, were not only in favor of bringing home broadband, they have already done it. Through their efforts, State and Federal funding has been allocated for rural broadband.

During a public meeting in Herman early last spring, Jeff and Torrey explained how county commissioners can apply for grants to get funding for broadband in their counties. This was the first step in the process. Then in early June, in Herman, Jeff and Torrey gave a recap of the legislative session, and the broadband issue came up again. The audience was reminded that the funding was available, but that county commissioners had to do the paperwork. Jeff provided them the name of a person in Big Stone County who could help the commissioners navigate the process. And the commissioners have moved forward on the project.

It is nice to have McNamar on board, but what McNamar wants has already been done by Jeff and Torrey.

Matthew Franzese

Wheaton, Minn.