Letters: Ingebrigtsen sadded by Dem's obsession with Light Rail

I was disappointed to see Governor Dayton once again submit to Senate Democrats by calling a meeting on the Southwest Light Rail project last week.

The Southwest Light Rail project has previously failed to pass both the House and the Senate. Not only is the project vastly unpopular in the legislature and amongst the public, but Senator Bakk and Senate

Democrats insistence on its passage can be blamed for the derailment of special session talks this year.

The Governor, rather than reeling in the Senate Democrats, is now trying to go around the legislature to fund the project using the same questionable process which was used to build the $90 Million Senate Office Building just four years ago. Meanwhile, the Governor and Senate Democrats obsession with the Southwest Light Rail project has already cost Minnesotans a $550 Million Tax relief bill and $700 million in funding for roads and bridges.

Again it saddens to see that the Governor is giving into Senate Democrats demands. With so many other legislative priorities left to address, it's a shame to see Senator Bakk and Senate Democrats obsession with Light Rail and Metro Minnesota continually hurt all Minnesotans.

Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen

Alexandria, Minn.