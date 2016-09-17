Letters to the Editor

McNamar's Democrat party supports the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court Decision of 1973. The Democrat party wants to repeal the amendment that prohibits federal funding of abortions. The Democrat party also resists any effort to defund Planned Parenthood. In contrast, Jeff Backer's party believes in the sanctity of human life and states, "The unborn child has a fundamental right to life which cannot be infringed." If the unborn are denied the right to life, when will the same logic be applied to the aged and infirmed?

Metro Jay's party applauded the Supreme Court's decision to allow gay marriage. Metro Jay voted for gay marriage while in office even though while on the campaign trail he said he would not support it. He wouldn't stand against his party to support his district. Jeff's party opposed the court ruling and still does because it holds to the Biblical definition of marriage as between one man and one woman. McNamar's party also supports boys and girls sharing the same bathroom.

Choose wisely. When you vote for the man you vote for the party platform and the results that go with it.

Paul Sperr

Donnelly, Minn.