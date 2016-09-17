Letters to the Editor

This fall there is a clear choice to provide growth and support for businesses, cities, and schools in District 12A.

• Jay is seeking statewide broadband that businesses and schools require for job creation, Jeff Backer is boasting about letting cities fight for 10% of what the Statewide Broadband Task force says we need.

• Jay McNamar successfully brought Ortonville needed border city's tax breaks while Backer was pursuing tax breaks for Canadian mall owners.

• McNamar successfully brought us the Cyrus Fire Hall, Morris ethanol plant funding and EL hospital(as mayor), while Backer was authoring a fireworks bill.

• When McNamar brought increases to Local Government Aid for all cities, Backer was attacking Metro neighbors for having LGA.

Ultimately, the business community asked for a long term transportation bill, with metro transit (taxes paid by the communities where it's built).

Business wants Minnesota to have a 21st century world class economy and continue strong Minnesota job creation. Backer failed to bring us a transportation bill by opposing Minneapolis right to self-tax. Backer's metro fixation would send nearly 1 billion in allotted federal funds to other States. He thinks that attacking Minneapolis will win the election, even if it costs Minnesotan's jobs and limits educational opportunities for our children. Truly our District requires a legislator looking out for us, not attacking other Minnesotans, and here Jay McNamar has led by example.

Greg Boole

Campbell, Minn.