Letters to the Editor

A few letters have touted Jay McNamar's ability to cooperate with the Metro. That could be an admirable goal. However, true cooperation means both sides get what they need without taking advantage of the other side. That isn't the case right now.

For many agricultural governmental committees, metro area members outnumber the rural members. So many agriculture decisions are made by members who don't live on farms, but live in metro areas. Yet, rural representatives don't dominate metro committees.

Unpaid buffer strips are a land grab by the metro. They claim the idea is to keep fertilizers from running off the land. However, people in the metro fertilize their lawns. But they don't leave even one mower width of grass to stop fertilizers from running down the street.

This is one-sided "cooperation." Outnumbered in votes, we are at a disadvantage. We need a strong negotiator. Metro Jay's attitude is, "What's good for Minneapolis is good for rural Minnesota." Jeff Backer stood up for the rural areas and the farmers. He's not at the Capital to cooperate with the metro, but to defend our rural way of life. We need Jeff to bring some Backerbone to the negotiating table for 12A.

Odell Christenson

Wendell