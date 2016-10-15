Letters to the Editor

I think knowing and working with Diane Nelson for many years makes me qualified to judge her qualifications to be a county commissioner. She is a proven leader serving on many boards and committees. She is enthusiastic about new ideas and willing to try them. She works well with different groups of people. She is willing to seek out both sides on issues and is a good listener. I feel she would vote on issues with the best information she could gather and would serve the citizens of Stevens County well.