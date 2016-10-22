Letters to the Editor

We are planning on a goal of 204,000 meals next year for the 10th year. If we pack this many we will have packed 2 million meals over the 10 years the MobilePack has been coming to the Morris area. We are always looking for more committee members and volunteer to help out. If anyone is interested please contact one of the committee members.

Thank you again to everyone for making this year's event such a success.

Robin Smith, co-chairwoman, Courtney Rohloff, co-chairwoman and committee members Denise Olson, Paulette Solvie, Linda Retzlaff, Randee Hokanson, Jean Mauch and Ruth Schmidgall.