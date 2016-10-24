Letters to the Editor
We want to thank our volunteer firemen from the Morris and Hancock departments, the unflappable 911 employee who took my call, and the police department for setting up barriers so that the fire crew could get to our address so quickly. We are so appreciative of the professional and compassionate response on Sept.18. early morning garage fire.
We don't know all the names of the fireman who came — but we will be forever grateful to all these wonderful men. Because of their rapid response they saved our house, which was six feet away from the garage.
Please support your local fire department in any way that you can. Thank them for the job they do and appreciate their sacrifice.
A special thank you to Morris Fire Chief Dave Dybdal for his guidance through this ordeal. Words are powerless to express our gratitude. Please accept our best THANK YOU possible.
Barry and Nancy Erdahl,
Morris