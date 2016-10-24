Letters to the Editor

We don't know all the names of the fireman who came — but we will be forever grateful to all these wonderful men. Because of their rapid response they saved our house, which was six feet away from the garage.

Please support your local fire department in any way that you can. Thank them for the job they do and appreciate their sacrifice.

A special thank you to Morris Fire Chief Dave Dybdal for his guidance through this ordeal. Words are powerless to express our gratitude. Please accept our best THANK YOU possible.

Barry and Nancy Erdahl,

Morris