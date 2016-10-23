Letters to the Editor

Jay is a long-time western Minnesota teacher, coach, EMT, mayor, firefighter, hospital board member, father, husband, grandfather and former legislator. His legislative record outstrips his opponent's by a mile.

When Jay McNamar represented 12A in the Legislature during 2013-2014, he delivered millions of dollars to our rural district. When Jay was in the Legislature, they passed a bonding bill, a tax bill, and a transportation bill. Plus they finished the session early.

Compare Jay's results to the most recent session. Who is more effective?

Let's get Jay back to work again. If you want results for health care options that are affordable; strong funding for pre-K through college; fair taxes that include distributions of tax revenue back to western MN; improvements to roads and bridges, and new capital investments for Breckenridge, Morris and other communities with badly needed requests that did not get funded—then the choice is clear. Vote for Jay McNamar on Nov. 8.

Madeline Maxeiner and Tom Mahoney

Hancock, Minn.