Letters to the Editor

We need a spirit of RURBING in our politics. What is RURBING? It means RURAL-URBAN-PARTNERSHIP-ING. It means we have politicians working together to advance the shared interests of Minnesota—who understand the symbiotic relationship between our larger cities and our rural communities.

I offer a few things to consider. Did you know that in the city of Morris about 55 percent of our operating revenue comes from Local Government Aid. If you throw in fire, police, transit, and the airport it is closer to 67 percent. The vast majority of our funding comes from outside of Morris. Aren't we just getting all the money back we paid to St. Paul? No. It's like my 90-year-old Grandpa thinking his Social Security check was only the money he paid in.

We need to work with urban legislators to make sure we maintain our financial support. The best way to do that is to go to St. Paul and mock and argue with them. Just kidding. But, some legislators think this is the smart move. When we RURB we realize we need each other. Our rural communities mine iron ore, our water, our soil and send those resources to the cities. We grow and provide commodities to benefit the urban areas—they need us and we need them. We have so many assets in our rural communities—this is just scratching the surface.

I am looking for candidates that have a history of getting things done, whether getting a new fire hall built in Cyrus, or funding for the ethanol plant in Morris, or making sure we are able to get our new water treatment plant built. When the water in Hastings was contaminated with nitrate run-off from agricultural land—they could afford a million-dollar water treatment plant so their kids wouldn't get sick. What do you think will happen in Morris if this happens to our aquifers? We can't afford to build a new plant on our own. We will need big-time funding from outside of Morris to make those changes—and we will need support from all of Minnesota to do it.

So, let's remember we are ONE State with shared challenges and opportunities from west to east, north to south. We are the North Star State. We can do better-- I want to vote for uniters not dividers.

Troy Goodnough

Morris