Letters to the Editor
Mr. Donny Wohlers was appointed to the West Central MN Communities Action, Inc. Board of Directors in January 2013. Wohlers has been a conscientious and active board member. He is a member of the Finance Committee and most recently has also volunteered to be on the building committee, for possible building expansion and growth.
Wohlers has been a good meeting attender, contributor, and has learned the many programs that West Central MN Communities Action, Inc. operates. — he asks thoughtful questions and wants to make informed decisions. He is a valuable member of the West Central MN Communities Action, Inc. Board of Directors.
Missy Becker-Cook
Chief Executive Officer
West Central MN Communities Action, Inc.