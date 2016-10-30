Weather Forecast

    Letters to the Editor

    By Morris Sun Tribune Staff Today at 8:24 a.m.

    Mr. Donny Wohlers was appointed to the West Central MN Communities Action, Inc. Board of Directors in January 2013. Wohlers has been a conscientious and active board member. He is a member of the Finance Committee and most recently has also volunteered to be on the building committee, for possible building expansion and growth.

    Wohlers has been a good meeting attender, contributor, and has learned the many programs that West Central MN Communities Action, Inc. operates. — he asks thoughtful questions and wants to make informed decisions. He is a valuable member of the West Central MN Communities Action, Inc. Board of Directors.

    Missy Becker-Cook

    Chief Executive Officer

    West Central MN Communities Action, Inc.

