Letters to the Editor
In 2015 the state Legislature finally allowed rural counties to do what many other local units of government could do. They allowed competition on financial audits that all our counties do routinely to assure financial accountability. However, the state auditor has had a monopoly on these audits, charging a lot and fighting against counties to be able to use a private CPA firm option. This has cost rural counties tens and hundreds of thousands of dollars extra over the years.
However, Sen. Westrom and his rural colleagues stood up to this monopoly and pushed through positive change in 2015, allowing competition for these routine audits - just like school boards already could do. This has resulted in thousands of dollars a year savings for many rural counties, because of what Torrey Westrom was willing to "go to the mat for." This type of common sense government reform is why I urge voters to support Westrom on Nov. 8.
Steve Fults
Donnelly