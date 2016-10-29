Letters to the Editor
It is my understanding that Jeff Backer personally and professionally supports Donald
Trump. In light of all that has happened, his sexual assault history, continual
degradation of women, and his perpetuation of rape culture, my questions to Mr. Backer
are these:
Do you still support Donald Trump? Do you support the hate and misogyny that he
stands for? Do you, as a state representative, running for office again, feel comfortable
in saying that Mr. Trump should be the next person to run this country. If you can say
this with all certainty, then I would ask you to justify your support.
I would ask you to justify how grabbing women's private parts is acceptable. How as a
self-professed Christian and father, can you justify to your daughters, your wife, and
other Christians, his history of demeaning women? How can you look your daughter in
the eyes and tell her it is Ok for a man to speak to and about her in such a way? Can
you explain why you support this man, if in fact you still do, as the future president of the
United States?
KiloMarie Granda
Morris