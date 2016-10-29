Weather Forecast

    Letters to the Editor

    By Morris Sun Tribune Staff Today at 5:00 p.m.

    It is my understanding that Jeff Backer personally and professionally supports Donald

    Trump. In light of all that has happened, his sexual assault history, continual

    degradation of women, and his perpetuation of rape culture, my questions to Mr. Backer

    are these:

    Do you still support Donald Trump? Do you support the hate and misogyny that he

    stands for? Do you, as a state representative, running for office again, feel comfortable

    in saying that Mr. Trump should be the next person to run this country. If you can say

    this with all certainty, then I would ask you to justify your support.

    I would ask you to justify how grabbing women's private parts is acceptable. How as a

    self-professed Christian and father, can you justify to your daughters, your wife, and

    other Christians, his history of demeaning women? How can you look your daughter in

    the eyes and tell her it is Ok for a man to speak to and about her in such a way? Can

    you explain why you support this man, if in fact you still do, as the future president of the

    United States?

    KiloMarie Granda

    Morris

