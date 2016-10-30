Letters to the Editor

I am a World War II veteran and I served in Africa and Italy for over three years and I support Jeff Backer for representative.

That is why I will be voting for Backer. He has represented us well and gives great customer service when a taxpayer has an issue with some governmental agency. He is not afraid to stand up for his district. Metro Jay is more of an off brand. He says he is for us but also says "What's good for Minneapolis is good for rural Minnesota." He wouldn't vote for gay marriage but then did it anyway. He doesn't deliver service or satisfaction.

That's why we need a Backerbone at the Capitol.

David Jergenson

Cyrus