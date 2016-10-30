Letters to the Editor
Whenever I buy something I try to stick with what I know to be true or with a known brand. Often it does not cost much more to stick with a known commodity. And in the end it is usually a better buy. Off brands typically misrepresent what service or product they deliver so that you will buy the cheaper product. But it is hard to get service or satisfaction after the money has been spent.
I am a World War II veteran and I served in Africa and Italy for over three years and I support Jeff Backer for representative.
That is why I will be voting for Backer. He has represented us well and gives great customer service when a taxpayer has an issue with some governmental agency. He is not afraid to stand up for his district. Metro Jay is more of an off brand. He says he is for us but also says "What's good for Minneapolis is good for rural Minnesota." He wouldn't vote for gay marriage but then did it anyway. He doesn't deliver service or satisfaction.
That's why we need a Backerbone at the Capitol.
David Jergenson
Cyrus