Letters to the Editor
To voters in House District 12A: in Morris on Oct. 19 your Republican representative stated that the $100 million mistake in the tax bill last spring was a "small" amount which Dayton should not have vetoed, and that Dayton vetoed the bipartisan bonding bill. Wrong on both counts. $100 million might be small to wealthy Republicans, but it isn't small to the rest of us.
Dayton did NOT veto the bonding bill. After weeks of continued Democrat cries to see the bonding bill, it was finally sent to the House shortly before midnight on closing night. It had a Southwest Light Rail amendment that the Republicans couldn't accept, so the majority adjourned the session early without a vote on the bill. If the bill had been presented in a timely manner, the SW-LRT problem could have been negotiated.
Vote to return Jay McNamar to the House so sessions can be finished without chaos the final night.
Susanne Engstrom
Alexandria