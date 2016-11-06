Letters to the Editor

I had begun to cross Atlantic Avenue. I was about six feet into the road. I was standing in the spill of light from SNAP Fitness. I was wearing a blaze orange trap shooter's vest trimmed in fluorescent yellow. I had a small dog on a lead about three feet in front of me. I pulled him back when I realized a truck was not slowing. I was standing in the road pointing at the "Yield to Pedestrians" sign in the middle of the road. The red pickup pulling a silver flat trailer drove through the intersection. The passenger looked right at me. Fortunately, I have forgotten the name of the company emblazoned on the side of the truck.

Now, I realize there are no real consequences for not stopping. Even in instances of pedestrian death, the consequences do not seem very severe. Recently, a woman who killed a man collecting his mail was sentenced to probation and four days in jail. She was texting; he was wearing a vest according to a news report from Channel 5 Eyewitness news.

I recommend that if you own a business that involves employees driving company trucks, you remind them that breaking the law puts your business at risk. While not my area of law, I cannot believe that even if you escape criminal consequences, there might not be civil liability.

I ask that the Morris police department begin a very public and active campaign to educate the public and enforce the current law. Given that pedestrian deaths are highest in the fall and winter, this seems an excellent time for such a campaign.

I ask that drivers believe there are always pedestrians in the road and that you yield to them. Do not assume you will see them, assume that you won't, and watch for them.

I would hate to think that Morris, could become another one of a long list of cities in which a pedestrian has been killed. Keep walking. Be Safe. And most importantly, keep walking safely.

MaryElizabeth Bezanson

Morris