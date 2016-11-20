Letters to the Editor

Trump has set the stage for a fact-free future where fear, racism, and misogyny are acceptable and useful. This week, Trump has appointed Steve Bannon, recent head of Breitbart News as his chief strategist and senior counselor. Breitbart News is a "news" website and organization that embraces the worst of the alt-Right—an extremist fringe of the conservative movement. Bannon pushed the organization in a more extreme, warmongering, nationalist direction. White supremacists across the U.S. are cheering about Bannon's appointment. Bannon and Breitbart are not truth-tellers they are bull-tellers. And, now Trump wants Bannon whispering in his ear.

Trump led the racist birther movement in the United States for the past seven years, claiming Obama wasn't born here (his long-form birth certificate was released in 2011 for heaven's sake). Now, our first black President will peacefully turn over power to a President-elect endorsed by the KKK. Our country has birthed something new—a "no facts, no policy, pro-fear" Trump presidency. Trump has made it OK to say whatever you want to win—because you can always be Presidential later.

Trump said many things—mostly contradictory, but he did say, "I will be so Presidential...you will be so bored..." The appointment of Bannon is not boring. To people who care about the most vulnerable people among us—it is a terrifying (and expected) first act of many acts to come.

If you voted for Trump and overlooked his racism, sexism, and incivility—please speak out. Clearly, all people who voted for Trump aren't racists. But Trump's racism wasn't a deal-breaker for many, either. We are accountable for his actions now. If the Federal Government will not protect the vulnerable among us we will have to do it at a local and State level. Consider this a call-to-action.

Troy Goodnough

Morris