Letters to the Editor

Pew Research analyzed results from the National Election Pool poll (it is preliminary data, more will follow on these trends). It looks like 60 percent of white Catholics and 80 percent of white evangelicals, for example, who showed up to vote—voted for Trump. Keep in mind that Hillary won the popular vote in the United States in 2016 (by nearly 2 million votes) and about half of voting-eligible Americans (90 million) did not even show up to vote. Trump won the Electoral College vote—making him President-elect. Minnesota can be proud—we are still No. 1 in the United States with over 70 percent of our eligible population voting.

It is interesting, though, because every living President appealed to not vote for Trump or refused to endorse him. Even Pope Francis, made some not-so-thinly-veiled appeals to not vote for Trump. For example, in February 2016, the Pope was asked about Trump's big campaign pledge. Pope Francis said that a person who "only thinks about building walls...and not building bridges is not Christian." One of Trump's only consistent policy positions has been to build a wall along the Mexican border.

Perhaps, one reason that many people overlooked Trump's sexism, racism, and bigotry is because they believe he will stack the Court with pro-life justices at the expense of all other important issues. For most people, abortion is a difficult and personal issue. Many folks also understand the difference between something being moral vs. legal (alcohol is a destructive social ill but we let it into our lives). Only 19 percent of Americans favor a total ban on abortion. Many people don't want botched back-alley procedures and also favor some restrictions late in pregnancy. And, if abortion is your "main" voting issue, I assume you know the following. Abortion rates are at historic lows. About 66% of abortions happen before eight weeks and 91 percent in the first 13 weeks. Providing access to reproductive health care and education matters in reducing abortion rates.

Ultimately, many people want to judge other people's lives and problems rather than work on their own. Trump said there needed to be, "some form of punishment" for women who had abortions. Given that an estimated 30% of women have an abortion by age 45 (using 2008 data)—a lot of women should prepare for punishment. Did you know that Trump has never asked God for forgiveness? When asked the question he said, "That's a tough question...I'm not sure I have...I don't think so...I don't bring God into that picture." Ironically, he gives this answer during the same interview where he says John McCain wasn't a hero (because he was captured) during the 2015 Family Leadership Summit. (www.youtube.com/watch?v=7k1ajHAeXMU)

Instead, as Jesus says, "You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother's eye." Maybe, the time has come to take the plank out of our own eyes and stop ranking other people's sins. We could do well to remember the wise and Stoic emperor of Rome, Marcus Aurelius who wrote, "Waste no more time arguing what a good person should be. Be one." We must all be careful when we gather stones.

Troy Goodnough

Morris