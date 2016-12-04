Letters to the Editor

On and on about the sky is falling due to the election of Donald Trump as president. Typical liberal, double standard mindset.

Liberal Democrats are always emphasizing tolerance, cooperation, understanding, etc. Now you have to practice what you preach. Be tolerant and open-minded enough to give Trump a chance. He might actually be good for America.

We've tolerated Obama for the last eight years, now it's your turn to do the same with President-elect Trump.

Tolerance for only those who agree with you is no tolerance at all. Dalai Lama once said "In the practice of tolerance, one's enemy is the best teacher."

Phil Kloos

Donnelly