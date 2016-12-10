Letters to the Editor

Like a giddy teenager, President-elect Trump can't stay off Twitter. Recently, he was mad at the cast of Hamilton. The cast gave a message to VP-elect Pence during his attendance of the play. They said, "...We — are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights..." Trump Tweeted that the theatre should be a "safe... space" and that the cast "should apologize" to Pence. Ironic, right? Trump doesn't apologize to anyone.

Then, Trump Tweeted that anyone who burns a flag should go to jail. Obama (a constitutional law professor) met with Trump at the White House. They were scheduled to meet for ten minutes, but Obama gave Trump an hour-and-a-half tutorial. Trump said he could've spent a lot more time with Obama. This unconstitutional idea was bad when Hillary co-sponsored it in 2005. Many of our veteran heroes have spoken out about their opposition to this idea. Obama should've mentioned to Trump that America doesn't put people in jail for free speech—that would be Russia.

The real story of the week was Trump's decision to settle a $25 million-dollar lawsuit for cheating people out of an education at Trump University. Trump cheated at least 6,000 people. He said he would make them the best, most talented real estate people ever. He would make them so great that they wouldn't even believe how great they would be after the $35,000 they spent. Trump knows a lot about fraud.

He currently has about 70 ongoing legal cases. We know he likes grabbing women. Multiple women have claimed he assaulted them, including an ex-wife. He was accused of raping a thirteen-year-old girl-- but the case was dropped at the last minute this November. Trump and Bill Clinton liked to party with convicted sex-offender, Jeff Epstein. Trump said, "I've known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side." Trump's words, not mine.

Now, it looks like Trump might appoint former General David Petraeus as Secretary of State—which is Hillary's old position. Petraeus committed adultery while he was CIA-director, then leaked tons of classified material to his mistress, was found guilty of lying to the FBI, and left the CIA disgraced. He would have to notify his probation officer if he is confirmed.

During the election, Trump Tweeted that the election was rigged and that he didn't like the Electoral College. Now, he likes the Electoral College- because he lost the popular vote by over 2 million votes. Trump squeaked out a victory in Wisconsin by 20,000 votes, so when the State agreed to do a recount, he didn't favor it—because the election wasn't rigged. Now he Tweeted that millions of immigrants illegally voted in this election (false claim) because the election was rigged. Confused? Give Trump a chance—he believes everything and nothing at once. In short, for those of you who have read Orwell's important book, "1984," Trump is his own "memory hole" - no need for the media to rewrite history, Trump changes it by the minute. What Trump doesn't know is that conscience has a memory. Trump has played us all.

Troy Goodnough

Morris