Letter to the editor

For many families like mine, I grew up eating venison. We didn't have a ton of money. Hunting and shooting was something we did as a family. It is still a big part of my extended family's life. I don't think I was really accepted into my wife's family until after we went deer hunting together. Many folks don't understand the long cultural traditions of gun ownership that exist in the United States—and especially in the rural parts of the country where I grew up.

When I go home, we go out to the gravel pit and shoot. My mom brings the pistol she got from her brother after he passed away. My dad begins by teaching my son rigorous gun safety—the same way he did for me. These are important, memory-building, moments. In my family, firearms are connected with ideas of being together as a family, fun, and providing food for yourself. Protecting yourself hardly came up as the big reason. And, they are beautiful pieces of mechanical art—just like a folded-steel "samurai" sword or katana, at least to me.

There is a lot of controversy around the 2nd Amendment. So, in the spirit of the anniversary and season—some thoughts. I am not a Constitutional scholar, but I like to read, and here is what I have come to understand.

The 2nd Amendment currently reads, "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." The history of this Amendment is interesting. The first submission by James Madison read, "The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed; a well armed and well regulated militia being the best security of a free country but no person religiously scrupulous of bearing arms shall be compelled to render military service in person." The consciences of some newcomers to the United States, like the Quakers, did not allow them to bear arms. The House of Representatives, which is considered to be the legislative body closest to "the People" worked on it further. The second version read, "A well regulated militia, composed of the body of the people, being the best security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed; but no person religiously scrupulous shall be compelled to bear arms." Federalist and Anti-Federalist's word-smithed it until the meaning was confused. Ultimately, they shortened the language. But, based on English Common law and experience at the time, it was understood that people should be able to have firearms to hunt, defend themselves, and work with other people to defend themselves.

The "body of the people" was the militia—these were people whose conscience allowed them to own and practice with firearms. Where we go with gun ownership in the 21st-century is a big question—but I think it is important to know where we came from and how the past informs the present. It is hard to know how these rights will be exercised in the next hundred years.

Recently, we remembered the horrible events of Pearl Harbor and the Sandy Hook massacre. If we ever have a President that directs the military to round up Muslims or undocumented immigrants in the United States and put them into concentration camps (like we did to the Japanese between 1942-1946 in the US), and if the military obeys that order, you could imagine many Americans opposing this order via militias.

Earlier this year, an armed militia took over an Oregon wildlife refuge protesting federal property ownership. And, unarmed veterans from across the U.S. went to Standing Rock to ensure the safety of the Water Protectors.

My hope for Christmas is another 225 years of civilian gun ownership in the United States—with all its rights and responsibilities.

Troy Goodnough

Morris