Letter to the editor

As the editor of the Sun Tribune pointed out in an editorial, it will be a chore to attract vacationers and others to spend time in Morris.

She also pointed out that Morris folks must promote the town and not bad mouth it.

I recall some 45 years ago, or so, I was back in Morris and stopped at a drugstore to get a Morris Sun (they had separate names then) and when I came to pay for it, the clerk said, "It (paper) is getting smaller every week, just like Morris."

Had I been in Morris to look for a business to buy or to start a business, I'd wonder if I had made the right choice.

Morris is a nice town, but as ex-council member Bill Storck pointed out we need more businesses, as now so much shopping is done in Alexandria, and to a smaller extent Willmar and Fergus Falls.

But, until Morris gets rid of its "good old boys" club, few new businesses will want to come to Morris, or be encouraged to come to Morris.

We must look back to the late 1950s when Morris was a leading town in western Minnesota, as we all worked together to bring in the University of Minnesota, the Agriculture Research Center, etc., and improve our hospital and schools but that seems to be not the case now. We are getting new faces in Morris, and maybe they'll overrule the good old boys, but I fear that won't happen.

We have a great University, great public and parochial schools, but so many folks have just given up on Morris.

We need leadership that will keep Morris great and NOW and get rid of the good old boys club.

Ted Storck

, Morris and Surprise, Arizona