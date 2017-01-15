Letter to the editor

Vladimir Putin, the former KGB spymaster and current President of Russia, loves Trump. And, Trump loves Putin. But, why? Last week, multiple American intelligence agencies made it clear that Russia interfered with the U.S. election to improve the chances of a Trump victory in our Presidential election. And, you know who else loves Russia? Rex Tillerson, the CEO of ExxonMobil who will now be Trump's Secretary of State. When asked about Tillerson's relationship with Putin, Sen. John McCain said, "I have concerns about what kind of business we do with a butcher, a murderer and a thug, which is exactly what Vladimir Putin is." Putin is a bad hombre. McCain is the one who keeps reminding the American people that torture is bad. Of course, Trump has said multiple times he is eager to bring back waterboarding—and more! No wonder Trump and Putin are besties. Putin also has a lot of money. Putin is Bill Gates-kind-of-rich, with about $40 billion (perhaps, more), which is weird since he's never been a businessman. Being a dictator is good for the bank account.

Also last week, National Intelligence Director James Clapper explained in his Senate testimony, that Russia's interference was "a multifaceted campaign" and that, "The hacking was only one part of it...it also entailed classical propaganda, disinformation, fake news." Several Republican Senators have now asked for a select committee to investigate Russian interference. Of course, we all remember when Trump asked Russia to help find Hillary's lost emails. (Lock her up!) Trump also loves WikiLeaks and Julian Assange—apparently more than our own intelligence services, including the Central Intelligence Agency. And, Pence is right there backing Trump up. In his typical dignified correspondence with followers last week, Trump said, "The "Intelligence" briefing on so-called "Russian hacking" was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!" Some folks might think a new President-elect openly ridiculing the intelligence agencies that keep us safe is not an "intelligent" thing to do for morale—but as Trump said about himself, "I have a very good brain." So, we should be OK. Romney thought Russia was one of our top geopolitical enemies. But, Romney must not have a good brain.

Of course, the Republican Congress got right down to business, too. Their first act after getting sworn-in was to try and weaken ethics oversight by gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics. Well done. Even, Trump had to ask why this was the first thing they wanted to do—don't House Republicans know there is a wall to build? They must be brain damaged. Of course, it probably also helped that thousands of people called Congress to ask what they heck they were doing. Of course, Trump is super excited to know that the U.S. President is exempt from conflict of interest laws—so he doesn't have to worry about this stuff. As, he said, "The President can't have a conflict of interest." Really? And if you think we will ever see Trump's taxes (which would help identify potential conflicts of interest), we'll all be waiting until hell freezes over. Drain the swamp. Indeed. Get ready for a flood.

Troy Goodnough

Morris