Letter to the editor

Children are our most important resource. The decisions that we make for them daily are what helps them to become either self supporting, able to carry on as adults, or stunts them, providing them with unhappy memories or situations. One of those responsibilities is to make sure that your child has enough money in his or her lunch account to have a nutritious hot meal provided to them each day while at school.

I understand that there are some families who qualify for the free/reduced school lunch programs and that is awesome. Kids need that balanced meal in order to be able to concentrate on something other than the growl of hunger at 10 a.m. However, some families do not qualify due to income restraints. Though they earn too much money, there are situations that may preclude them from being able to pay for their child's lunches. Then the child accrues a debt with the school and can no longer have a hot meal; rather they are provided a cold sandwich and fruit. Sure, it's food, but why segregate them from their peers by handing them a brown paper bag when all they want to do is walk with their friends through the lunch line, picking out the many fine choices we offer during lunch?

If you need assistance with making sure that your kids have a balanced warm meal, please do not hesitate to contact the food service director or principal of your child's school to explain the situation. Talk to your kids and ask "Do you need lunch money?" Sometimes, it's just a breakdown in communication from the child being told they need lunch money to cover their account to then letting their parent know this. Or maybe the child has been carrying that check around in their backpack for a few days and only needs a prompt to remind them. However, if your child is in need of help, I urge you to take action. Make sure that your kids are provided for and do not allow your pride of "I do not ask for handouts" stand in the way.

I work in the Morris Area School District cafeteria. I see and know who does or cannot have a hot lunch for the day. My heart breaks, believe me, when I see the balance go in the hole knowing that there are some parents who refuse to act and pay up or perhaps an unexpected bill for a car repair, rent or doctor bill is what keeps them from getting that account back in the black. Your children are our greatest asset. Help us to help your kids by communicating when you are having issues with their lunch accounts. We are here to help you.

Diane Baum

Morris