Letter to the editor: Trump's horrific path

Given the events of the past several days, I have to express my horror at the path Donald Trump has chosen. He and his inner circle have upended the founding principles of our nation, and there seem to be no signs that they will slow their efforts to destroy what once made our country great.

I would not be here had my grandfather been turned away when he left Tzarist Russia to come to America in 1917. I know similar stories hold true for many of us—all of us, save Native Americans.

It is all in the name of "protecting our borders" and "making us safe". Hogwash. I think of my Somali students and DACA students and can think of no one I would rather stand for and with. I care greatly for them and they have earned my highest respect. They deserve to live and work here and I am humbled and honored to be able to work for them, to educate them, to help them as fellow Americans. They deserve to be able to travel freely, connect with their families, and not live in fear. THEY will make our country great again.

Protecting borders? I am a native too, of Oklahoma City. Let me remind all of April 19, 1995, when hate-filled home-grown terrorist Timothy McVeigh destroyed the Murrah building and 168 completely innocent lives. Walls and travel bans do not stop terrorism - they foster it. Love and respect stops terrorism. This administration appears to have none of either.

Nancy Carpenter

Morris