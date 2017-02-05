Letter to the editor: Morris marching in D.C.

I want to thank Rae Yost for the lovely article she published today (1/28) about the women who marched in Morris and in D.C. on Jan. 21. I am proud to live in a town where activism is important and where the local newspaper gives press to the movements aiming to create a just, fair, equitable society for all.

In the spirit of solidarity and honesty, however, I want to clarify that I am certainly not the leader of the Morris 14/Prairie Rosas. There are many women in this group who worked hard to get us to Washington D.C. and who have taken the lead in organizing our activism since our return. Anika and Athena Kildegaard were the ones who proposed that we go to Washington and got us organized. Ann Borman knitted pussyhats for us all and organized our lodging. Deb Luetmer hosted organizational meetings so we knew what to do when. Windy Roberts put together packing lists, has identified some important local initiatives for us to get engaged in since our return, and her son Thomas met us in Washington and gave us all lunches. Beatrice Owen typed up our manifesto and created a listserv to help us maintain our contact. Brenda Boever made monkey bars and brought other treats to keep our energy levels high. Riah Roe has kept us informed about upcoming legislation so we can contact our elected officials and encourage them to represent our points of view. And I could go on.

The point is that ours is a multi-faceted movement with many women engaged in lots of ways. I am following my friends' lead as they help me develop my activism. I hope you join me in listening to their wisdom!

Sarah Buchanan

Morris