Letter to the editor: Media has bias
To the editor:
It is very difficult to deny the existence of media bias in the face of so
much media bias. What is inexcusable about this bias is the fact that it is
so transparent and easily exposed, regardless of what Korrie Wenzel would
have us believe.
Much of the news we receive in the United States is free of
charge and worth every penny. Finding the facts unfortunately requires a bit
of work, but if we're going to put out the effort to generate an emotional
response we should at least gird ourselves with a valid argument.
I'm offering the reader a challenge. Log on to the whitehouse.gov website and
navigate to the executive orders (Briefing room =>Presidential
actions=>executive orders). Now spend a few minutes reading the executive
order: Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United
States. Take your time as it is seven pages long and if you're like me you
will have to look up information on the difference between a G2 and G3 visa
as well as Title 8 of the U.S. Code which the order is intended to enforce
compliance.
Now armed with the facts choose any news organization(s) you
like and ask yourself which of those reporters you believe bothered to read
the executive order. I'll ask one more favor, remember who lied to you.
More fun projects: NBC exploding gas tanks, NBC altered 911 call, and CBS
Killian documents; all honest mistakes I'm sure.
Jim Nelson
Benson