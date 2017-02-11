Letter to the editor: Media has bias

It is very difficult to deny the existence of media bias in the face of so

much media bias. What is inexcusable about this bias is the fact that it is

so transparent and easily exposed, regardless of what Korrie Wenzel would

have us believe.

Much of the news we receive in the United States is free of

charge and worth every penny. Finding the facts unfortunately requires a bit

of work, but if we're going to put out the effort to generate an emotional

response we should at least gird ourselves with a valid argument.

I'm offering the reader a challenge. Log on to the whitehouse.gov website and

navigate to the executive orders (Briefing room =>Presidential

actions=>executive orders). Now spend a few minutes reading the executive

order: Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United

States. Take your time as it is seven pages long and if you're like me you

will have to look up information on the difference between a G2 and G3 visa

as well as Title 8 of the U.S. Code which the order is intended to enforce

compliance.

Now armed with the facts choose any news organization(s) you

like and ask yourself which of those reporters you believe bothered to read

the executive order. I'll ask one more favor, remember who lied to you.

More fun projects: NBC exploding gas tanks, NBC altered 911 call, and CBS

Killian documents; all honest mistakes I'm sure.

Jim Nelson

Benson